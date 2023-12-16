Dillon Brooks Trolls Grizzlies After Revenge Game, Boasts Rockets' $80M Contract

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks enjoyed a great revenge game against his old team, the Memphis Grizzlies, by dropping 26 points in a 103-96 road win on Friday evening.

After he hit a big three-pointer over ex-teammate Desmond Bane to put Houston up five with 39.4 seconds remaining, Brooks had this to say, per DaMichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal: "That's why they paid me 4 for $80 (million)."

Brooks emphasized in the locker room to reporters that he never wants to lose to Memphis again.

"I don't wanna lose to Memphis ever in my career...I wanna win every single time we play Memphis, just to let 'em know that they made a little mistake," Brooks said.

Brooks posted 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and six rebounds in the second half alone to lead the 13-9 Rockets to their fifth straight win.

Brooks played in Memphis for six seasons before leaving in free agency for Houston. It was an ugly ending for Brooks in Memphis, as he went through numerous controversies during his final season in town. He also struggled mightily during the Grizzlies' first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, who he called "old" early on in the series.

After the playoffs, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic dropped a report that the Grizzlies told Brooks he would not be brought back under any circumstances. Brooks' agent, Mike George, refuted that report.

Ultimately, both sides did part ways, and Brooks ended up with a lucrative deal in Houston. Friday marked his first-ever game in FedExForum (Houston beat Memphis twice at home earlier this season), and he arguably saved his best game of the season for this evening.

Old friends temporarily became enemies on Friday after Bane got T'd up for getting in Brooks' face.

In the end, the Rockets and Brooks got the last laugh.

Brooks noted postgame that he really didn't want to lose here. He also added that this game meant more, he missed FedExForum and that he loved playing here.