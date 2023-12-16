Mets Rumors: Red Sox FA Justin Turner, NYM Discuss Contract amid 2023 MLB Free Agency

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly "engaged in discussions" with free agent infielder Justin Turner, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The Mets initiated contact with the former All-Star's camp earlier in the offseason, and it appears that the two sides are interested in a reunion. Turner appeared in 301 games for New York from 2011-13.

The veteran declined his 2024 player option with the Boston Red Sox on Nov. 3, entering free agency.

The option was worth $13.4 million and he received a $6.7 million buyout. The 39-year-old will likely command much more on the market after another impressive season at the plate. In 2023, Turner hit .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs in 626 plate appearances with Boston. The former NLCS MVP has maintained a batting average of at least .275 in each of his previous 11 seasons.

Turner's flexibility on defense allows him to play multiple positions, giving the Mets several ways to deploy him if he were to sign with the team. He could fill in at third base or second base after Ronny Mauricio, New York's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, suffered a torn ACL in a Winter League game that required surgery.

Although Turner would provide a boost to the Mets' offense, the team has been focused on adding starting pitching help in free agency. On Nov. 27, the front office acquired former New York Yankees starter Luis Severino on a one-year deal worth roughly $13 million (via ESPN's Jeff Passan).