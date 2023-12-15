Aaron Rodgers Made Leaping INT at Jets Practice amid Injury Rehab, Teammates Say

Aaron Rodgers Made Leaping INT at Jets Practice amid Injury Rehab, Teammates SayDecember 15, 2023
Aaron Rodgers has continued to attack his rehab in unique ways as he recovers from a significant Achilles injury that he suffered in Week 1.
The New York Jets quarterback has occasionally filled in on the scout-team defense in practice as he works towards a return to the field and reportedly intercepted a pass on Friday, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Aaron Rodgers delivered a wow moment today in practice: a leaping, one handed interception. He was filling in on the scout team defense. The latest on his comeback bid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/MsLhQZppq9">https://t.co/MsLhQZppq9</a>
"Jumped up and caught it with one hand," backup tackle Duane Brown said as he recounted the play, per Cimini. "He contested a catch and picked it off."
The 40-year-old signal-caller has been making progress in his return to the field, although he hasn't been cleared to participate in the 11-on-11 portion of practice just yet. Even if Rodgers is able to come back, it's difficult to imagine New York's front office wanting to see him in a regular season game prior to the start of the 2024 season.
At 5-8, the Jets are still out of the AFC playoff picture despite picking up a win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. The team's offensive line has also played poorly, giving up 55 sacks through 13 games. That's the third-highest total in the NFL.
The risk of Rodgers potentially suffering another injury could outweigh the benefit of allowing him to complete the in-season comeback that has been rumored for awhile, especially when he'd be playing behind a subpar offensive line on a team that might already be eliminated from the playoffs by the time he gets back.
The Jets will have to decide by Wednesday if they want to activate the four-time MVP or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. In the meantime, Zach Wilson will continue to line up under center.