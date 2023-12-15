Aaron Rodgers Made Leaping INT at Jets Practice amid Injury Rehab, Teammates Say

Al Bello/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has continued to attack his rehab in unique ways as he recovers from a significant Achilles injury that he suffered in Week 1.

The New York Jets quarterback has occasionally filled in on the scout-team defense in practice as he works towards a return to the field and reportedly intercepted a pass on Friday, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Jumped up and caught it with one hand," backup tackle Duane Brown said as he recounted the play, per Cimini. "He contested a catch and picked it off."

The 40-year-old signal-caller has been making progress in his return to the field, although he hasn't been cleared to participate in the 11-on-11 portion of practice just yet. Even if Rodgers is able to come back, it's difficult to imagine New York's front office wanting to see him in a regular season game prior to the start of the 2024 season.

At 5-8, the Jets are still out of the AFC playoff picture despite picking up a win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. The team's offensive line has also played poorly, giving up 55 sacks through 13 games. That's the third-highest total in the NFL.

The risk of Rodgers potentially suffering another injury could outweigh the benefit of allowing him to complete the in-season comeback that has been rumored for awhile, especially when he'd be playing behind a subpar offensive line on a team that might already be eliminated from the playoffs by the time he gets back.