Peter King: Brandon Staley's Chargers Were 'Beyond Shameful' in Loss to Raiders

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers reached new lows on Thursday night with a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bolts head coach Brandon Staley is undoubtedly on the hot seat as the end of the season nears.

"I thought it was a totally shameful display by the Los Angeles Chargers," NBC Sports insider Peter King said while discussing the game with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "Beyond shameful."

The Chargers were without starting quarterback Justin Herbert due to a broken finger, but that's no excuse for how they performed on Thursday night, particularly on the defensive side.

L.A. allowed Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell to complete 20 of 34 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Even wide receiver Jakobi Meyers completed two passes for 12 yards and a score.

The Raiders scored nine touchdowns and put up the most points in franchise history against the Chargers. Five Las Vegas players also recorded their first touchdowns of the season in the victory.

With the Chargers sitting fourth in the AFC West with a 5-9 record, it's hard to imagine Staley lasts much longer in Los Angeles, especially following Thursday's performance.