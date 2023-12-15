X

    Report: Panthers' Hayden Hurst to Be Shut Down for Season After Experiencing Amnesia

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2023

    The Carolina Panthers are expected to place tight end Hayden Hurst on season-ending injured reserve due to a concussion suffered on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic.

    Hurst's father, Jerry Hurst, divulged on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 6 that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia as a result of the concussion:

    Jerry Hurst @jhurst10

    <a href="https://twitter.com/haydenrhurst?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@haydenrhurst</a> has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9. Slow recovery, don't know when he'll be back. Prayers appreciated!

    Hayden Hurst noted in a tweet that he did not remember the four hours after the game in which he got concussed, but stressed that his injury would not be career-ending in nature:

    Hayden Hurst @haydenrhurst

    While it was scary, it is NOT career ending. I'm starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks!<br>God Bless &amp; Keep Pounding !!!!

    Hurst said that he hoped to return and play the final few weeks of the 2023 season, but the Panthers are reportedly taking a cautious approach.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

