Report: Panthers' Hayden Hurst to Be Shut Down for Season After Experiencing Amnesia

Report: Panthers' Hayden Hurst to Be Shut Down for Season After Experiencing AmnesiaDecember 15, 2023
The Carolina Panthers are expected to place tight end Hayden Hurst on season-ending injured reserve due to a concussion suffered on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic.
Hurst's father, Jerry Hurst, divulged on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 6 that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia as a result of the concussion:
Hayden Hurst noted in a tweet that he did not remember the four hours after the game in which he got concussed, but stressed that his injury would not be career-ending in nature:
Hurst said that he hoped to return and play the final few weeks of the 2023 season, but the Panthers are reportedly taking a cautious approach.
