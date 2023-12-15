Report: Panthers' Hayden Hurst to Be Shut Down for Season After Experiencing Amnesia

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are expected to place tight end Hayden Hurst on season-ending injured reserve due to a concussion suffered on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Hurst's father, Jerry Hurst, divulged on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 6 that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia as a result of the concussion:

Hayden Hurst noted in a tweet that he did not remember the four hours after the game in which he got concussed, but stressed that his injury would not be career-ending in nature:

Hurst said that he hoped to return and play the final few weeks of the 2023 season, but the Panthers are reportedly taking a cautious approach.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.