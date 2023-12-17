Worst Picks to Win Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Matches

JP Yim/Getty Images

The Royal Rumble premium live event is one of the most important on the WWE schedule and lays the groundwork for the Road to WrestleMania.

This year's edition of the men's and women's 30-person Battle Royals is exceptionally important, as it will set the stage for the massive WrestleMania 40 event emanating from Philadelphia.

The problem for WWE Creative is that picking the wrong winner of the two Royal Rumble matches could spell disaster for critical storylines heading into the spring.

Here are the worst possible picks to win the Battle Royals.

Worst Men's Royal Rumble Winners

Unlike many years in the past, where a clear-cut winner was evident before the event, the field is wide open in 2023. Possible Royal Rumble winners that would make sense include CM Punk, Gunther, Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

On the other hand, WWE's long history of making bad decisions and a roster filled with Superstars who don't need the momentous achievement on their resumes gives wrestling fans concern about the worst possible winners.

Bestowing the honor of winning the 30-man Battle Royal and main eventing WrestleMania is one of the company's top accomplishments, but possible winners like The Rock, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar should not walk out of Tropicana Field victorious.

The Rock, Orton and Lesnar are bona fide Superstars, not just in the wrestling landscape but also from a mainstream point of view. While a win by any of these veterans would generate buzz temporarily, the benefit of a younger performer or someone trying to establish themselves would mean more to the company moving forward.

Worst Women's Royal Rumble Winners

Some of the same potential issues that could plague the men's Royal Rumble could cause a less-than-desirable outcome in the women's Battle Royal. Instead of giving the win to an already established star, the company should once again let a new female performer earn the victory.

Most of the biggest names currently on the main roster have already won the premier match, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. In 2023, a new woman should stand atop the mountain and claim her spot at the top of the card.

WWE should either build a new main-event level performer or reward a veteran with a much-needed win. Instead of letting someone like Flair or Lynch stand tall again, the company could hand the victory to a veteran like Bayley or Sasha Banks if she were to return to the company.

If the company wants to build a fresh face in the women's division, instead of bestowing the honor on Belair or Ripley again, Triple H and WWE Creative should give Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan or Tiffany Stratton the marquee moment.

WWE is known for continuing to put over the same talent time after time, but 2023 should be a year for first-time Royal Rumble winners.