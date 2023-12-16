2024 MLS Draft: Full Selection Order and Top Eligible Prospects

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2024 MLS SuperDraft will take place on Dec. 19, as some of the top prospects in the college game find their professional home.

This will be the first year that collegiate sophomores and juniors will be added to the draft pool, alongside other draft-eligible groups, meaning this iteration of the event should be a memorable one.

Below, we'll take a look at the current draft order and preview a few of the top prospects available.

Draft Order

1. Toronto FC

2. Colorado Rapids

3. Inter Miami FC

4. Colorado Rapids

5. Austin FC

6. Chicago Fire FC

7. D.C. United

8. New York City FC

9. Minnesota United FC

10. CF Montréal

11. Portland Timbers

12. Colorado Rapids

13. San Jose Earthquakes

14. New York Red Bulls

15. FC Dallas

16. Real Salt Lake

17. Nashville SC

18. Real Salt Lake

19. Atlanta United

20. New England Revolution

21. Colorado Rapids

22. Sporting Kansas City

23. Seattle Sounders FC

24. Inter Miami FC

25. Orlando City SC

26. Houston Dynamo FC

27. FC Cincinnati

28. LAFC

29. Columbus Crew

Prospects to Watch

Jacob Murrell, a forward from Georgetown, scored 11 goals and added four assists as a sophomore for the Hoyas this past season. The former Gatorade National Player of the Year now has 18 goals and eight assists in his two collegiate seasons and is fast emerging as one of the most intriguing domestic prospects.

Nate Jones, a central defender for Washington, has made 41 starts for the Huskies in his four seasons and helped the team keep three clean sheets this past season.

Josh Jones, a defender from Louisville, has made 50 starts for the Cardinals in the past three seasons and helped them keep three clean sheets this past season. He should be one of the top defensive players available.

Matthew Bell's versatility to play in either the midfield or in the attack will make him an intriguing prospect. The Marshall star put up 10 goals and 12 assists this past season.

Jefferson Amaya has an eye for goal from his midfield position, with 10 goals and 10 assists in his first two seasons for High Point. Expect MLS clubs to have eyes for him.

Jason Shokalook lit up opposing defenses for Akron this past season, with 14 goals and five assists. He now has 19 goals and 13 assists in his collegiate career.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi has made 68 starts for Washington in the past four years, putting up six goals and 11 assists from his midfield position.

Kimani Stewart-Baynes is a player to watch, as he'll potentially be one of the top players off the board. He had three goals and seven assists for Maryland this past season.

Marcus Caldeira has filled the score sheet in his two seasons at West Virginia, with 17 goals and seven assists across 38 starts.