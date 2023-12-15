Mel Kiper Jr.: Jayden Daniels Could 'Challenge' Drake Maye as No. 2 QB in NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In an appearance on ESPN's First Draft, Mel Kiper Jr. brought up the possibility of LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels taking over North Carolina passer Drake Maye's spot as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft behind USC's Caleb Williams.

"Jayden now, could he challenge Drake Maye?" Kiper Jr. suggested (18:45 mark).

Despite LSU losing three games this past season, Daniels' incredible 2023 campaign was still spectacular enough for him to win the Heisman Trophy. He completed just over 72 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards, throwing 40 touchdowns against a mere four interceptions.

"To me, he did some things that, when [plays] broke down, the ability to run around, elude, evade, and run through contact was really impressive," Kiper Jr. said.

Daniels also excelled as a dual-threat quarterback, racking up 1,134 rushing yards to go along with 10 more scores on the ground. His dominant season could convince some teams that he's a better prospect than Maye, who has showcased his elite arm strength and a steady pocket presence despite not having the same level of production as Daniels.