NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24 Week 15: Standings, Scenarios After Raiders vs. Chargers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Well, that was ugly. Unless you're a Las Vegas Raiders fan, of course.

The Raiders absolutely smoked the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, 63-21, all but ending L.A.'s season and potentially Brandon Staley's tenure as head coach in the process.

It was an interesting way to kick off Week 15, and did very little to clear up what is a very crowded playoff picture in the AFC. Below, we'll review the postseason chases in both leagues and preview down some of the key matchups to come.

AFC Standings

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (9-4)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

Wins tie break over Jacksonville based on head-to-head win percentage.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

5. Cleveland Browns (8-5)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

Wins tie break over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in common games. Wins tie break over Buffalo and Denver based on best win percentage in conference games. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Cincinnati (Pittsburgh wins tie break over Cincinnati based on head-to-head win percentage). Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Houston (Indianapolis wins tie break over Houston based on head-to-head win percentage).

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Wins tie break over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver based on best win percentage in conference games. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Houston (Indianapolis wins tie break over Houston based on head-to-head win percentage).

8. Houston Texans (7-6)

Wins tie break over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver based on best win percentage in conference games.

9. Denver Broncos (7-6)

Wins tie break over Cincinnati based on best win percentage in conference games. Wins tie break over Buffalo based on head-to-head sweep.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Wins tie break over Buffalo based on head-to-head win percentage.

11. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

13. New York Jets (5-8)

Wins tie break over Tennessee based on strength of victory.

14. Tennessee Titans (5-8)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

16. New England Patriots (3-10)

AFC Preview

The AFC is wild, and some crucial matchups will provide more clarity to the playoff picture this weekend.

The Bengals and Vikings are each fighting for their playoff lives, with identical records, on Saturday. Call it the Backup Bowl, with Jake Browning dueling Nick Mullens.

The Steelers and Colts are currently holding onto the last two playoff spots in the AFC, but when of them will likely drop out of that position when they face off later on Saturday. The Steelers are reeling, having lost three of their past four games, while the Colts saw a four-game winning streak snapped by the Bengals last week.

In the final game on Saturday, Denver will face a tough fight to remain playoff relevant with a matchup against the Lions.

Moving to Sunday, the Browns will have a winnable game against the resurgent Chicago Bears as they look to stay one step ahead of the giant glut of teams behind them. The Texans, meanwhile, will look to stay in both the AFC South and Wild Card chases with a showdown against their divisional foe, the Titans.

The Bills have a huge home matchup with the Cowboys, a must-win for a team trying to remain in the Wild Cart hunt. And then there's the Jaguars and Ravens, each jockeying for playoff positioning and looking to remain in control of their respective divisions.

A fun week in the AFC, in other words.

NFC Standings

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

Clinched playoff berth. Wins tie break over Dallas based on head-to-head win percentage.

2. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Wins tie break over Philadelphia based on best win percentage in division games.

3. Detroit Lions (9-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Wins tie break over Atlanta based on best win percentage in common games. Wins tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

7. Green Bay Packers (6-7)

Wins tie break over LA Rams based on head-to-head win percentage. Wins tie break over Atlanta based on best win percentage in conference games. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Seattle (LA Rams wins tie break over Seattle based on head-to-head win percentage). Division tie break was initially used to eliminate New Orleans (Atlanta wins tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage).

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

Wins tie break over Atlanta based on best win percentage in conference games. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Seattle (LA Rams wins tie break over Seattle based on head-to-head win percentage). Division tie break was initially used to eliminate New Orleans (Atlanta wins tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage).

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

Wins tie break over Atlanta based on best win percentage in conference games. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate New Orleans (Atlanta wins tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage).

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Wins tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage.

11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

12. New York Giants (5-8)

Wins tie break over Chicago based on best win percentage in conference games.

13. Chicago Bears (5-8)

14. Washington Commanders (4-9)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

16. Carolina Panthers (1-12)

NFC Analysis

Every game for San Francisco is a big game down the stretch, as they look to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Luckily for them this week, the lowly Cardinals are next on the schedule.

The NFC South remains muddled, with three teams all at 6-7. The Saints need to beat the suddenly hot Giants to get back to .500, while the Falcons have the hapless Panthers and the Bucs get the Packers in a matchup of teams fighting to stay relevant in the postseason picture.

The Cowboys face a tough test against the Bills, needing to win to stay in the hunt for both the top overall seed and the NFC East crown. The Eagles still have the inside edge on that chase, as they would hold the necessary tiebreakers over Dallas if they won their final four games.