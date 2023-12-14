Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs out vs. Chargers with Quad Injury; Zamir White to Be RB1

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is reportedly expected to miss Thursday night's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a quad injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Zamir White is set to start at running back for the Raiders with Jacobs out of action.

While not having Jacobs will be a blow, Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, both of which are listed as questionable for the game, are expected to play, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Jacobs suffered the injury during last week's 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he did not practice at all this week.

The 25-year-old Jacobs entered the 2023 campaign coming off the best individual season of his career in 2022.

Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards, scored 12 rushing touchdowns and also recorded 53 receptions for 400 yards en route to Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors.

So far this season, Jacobs has been nowhere near as productive, and he has seen his yards-per-carry average drop from 4.9 last season to 3.5 this season.

Still, Jacobs leads the league with 233 rushing attempts, and he has run for 805 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 37 catches for 296 yards.

As a whole, the Raiders' offense has struggled to find a rhythm this season. That is because of many factors, including the midseason firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and the benching of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for rookie Aidan O'Connell.

With Jacobs on the shelf for Thursday's game, interim head coach Antonio Pierce will turn to White, who is in line to make his first career NFL regular-season start.

As a rookie fourth-round pick out of Georgia last season, White rushed just 17 times for 70 yards and no touchdowns.

He hasn't gotten much more work than that this season, rushing for 54 yards and no touchdowns on 20 carries, and reeling in six receptions for 38 yards in 13 games.

Despite a lack of regular-season action, there is reason to believe White has a chance to be productive against the Chargers.

As a rookie, White rushed for two touchdowns during the preseason, and he followed that up with 86 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries during the 2023 preseason.