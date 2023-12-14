Report: Mariners' Bryce Miller Is Drawing 'Steady Trade Interest' amid MLB Rumors

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners have received "steady trade interest" in pitcher Bryce Miller, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The 25-year-old finished with a record of 8-7 in his 25 starts last season, maintaining an ERA of 4.32 and striking out 119 batters in 131.1 innings pitched.

However, Morosi noted that it's "difficult to imagine Miller being dealt" unless Seattle acquires an impact bat or another starter to replace him via trade or free agency.

After coming in at No. 24 in the Mariners' 2022 prospect rankings, he started his major league career strong. In his first 13 starts, he posted a 3.50 ERA while winning six games and losing just three. He held opposing batters to a .204 average, giving up 52 hits in his first 69.1 innings pitched.

Although Miller wasn't able to stay consistent for the duration of the year, it's clear to see why the organization isn't overly willing to part ways with him despite the reported interest from opponents.

The Mariners have been one of the more active teams this offseason, mostly through trades. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting 22 home runs and knocking in 96 RBIs in 2023. Young outfielder Jarred Kelenic was traded to the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3 after posting a career-high .746 OPS this past season.