Dolphins' McDaniel: We'll Make Sure Tyreek Hill Isn't 'At Risk of Further Injury'

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Amid uncertainty regarding the status of superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discussed the team's plans for Hill on Thursday.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, McDaniel talked about the importance of ensuring Hill's ankle injury doesn't get any worse, saying: "He's such an important part of our team that we're going to make sure that when he's on the field, he's not at risk of further injury to himself."

Hill, who injured his ankle during the first quarter of Monday's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans, did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

After catching a screen pass, Hill was tackled along the sideline by Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting late in the first quarter of Monday night's game, resulting in Hill's leg bending awkwardly.

Hill initially laid on the ground before getting up and then sprinting in an apparent effort to pump up the crowd.

Despite that, Hill did not play for the remainder of the first half and didn't come out with the team for the second half at first, although he eventually re-entered the game during the third quarter.

Hill played just 47 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps, and he finished with four receptions for 61 yards and no touchdowns, which was one of his worst games of the season.

With Hill in and out of the lineup on Monday, the Dolphins' offense looked out of sorts and did not score an offensive touchdowns until late in the fourth quarter.

Both of Miami's offensive touchdowns in the game came as a result of recovering fumbles deep in Tennessee territory rather than putting together long, successful drives.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst games of the season as well, going 23-of-33 for 240 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while also getting sacked five times and losing a fumble.

The loss left Miami one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and it shrunk the team's AFC East lead over the Buffalo Bills to just two games.

On Sunday, the Dolphins will play a Jets team that is struggling overall with a 5-8 record, although New York has one of the NFL's best defenses and upset the Houston Texans 30-6 last week.

If Hill can't play, the Jets' Sauce Gardner-led secondary will be able to primarily focus on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, which could make life difficult for Tagovailoa.