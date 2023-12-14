Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group Expands to MLB After Acquiring Rep 1 Talent Agency

Prince Williams/WireImage

Klutch Sports Group, which represents several high-profile players in the NBA and NFL, is expanding into Major League Baseball.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Klutch Sports has acquired Rep 1 Sports, which counts Boston Red Sox All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers and Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams among its clients.

Klutch Sports is run by Rich Paul, who is the longtime friend and business partner of Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James.

