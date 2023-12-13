Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers Jersey Sets 48-Hour Sales Record, Passing Lionel Messi

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani hasn't played a single game yet for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he's already breaking records.

Fanatics announced his Dodgers jersey set an all-time record for sales within a 48-hour period. Ohtani's jersey surpassed the previous record held by Lionel Messi, as well as other impressive marks set by Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Fields and Bryce Harper:

While surpassing Messi may not have been expected, it comes as no surprise Ohtani's jersey is flying off the shelves.

The international superstar joined a major-market team with a massive fanbase in the middle of the holiday season. That is quite the recipe for jersey sales, and Dodgers fans responded by setting an all-time Fanatics record.

They will surely get the chance to wear those new jerseys come playoff time, as Los Angeles has won the National League West in 10 of the last 11 years and has been to the postseason every year since 2012.

It was on the short list of World Series contenders already even before adding the two-time American League MVP who can anchor the lineup in 2024 even though he won't pitch following elbow surgery. He just slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

The Dodgers are even more likely to make the playoffs because they might not be done adding marquee talent this offseason.

Ohtani deferred $680 million of the $700 million on his 10-year contract until after the deal expires to help the front office add more pieces around him. Los Angeles has rarely hesitated to jump at the chance to add pieces, so expect it to respond in kind.