NFL Rumors: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Eyed for Super Bowl 61 in February 2027

NFL Rumors: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Eyed for Super Bowl 61 in February 2027December 13, 2023
Michael Owens/Getty Images
The Super Bowl is reportedly coming back to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFL is expected to announce on Wednesday that the shared home of the Rams and Chargers will host Super Bowl 61 in February 2027.
