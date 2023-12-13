X

NFL

    NFL Rumors: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Eyed for Super Bowl 61 in February 2027

    Adam WellsDecember 13, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the inside of SoFi Stadium prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams won 23-20. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    The Super Bowl is reportedly coming back to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

    Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFL is expected to announce on Wednesday that the shared home of the Rams and Chargers will host Super Bowl 61 in February 2027.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

