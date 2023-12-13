Wizards, Capitals Announce Plans for Virginia Move in $2B Proposal Set for 2028

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards and Capitals have called Washington, D.C., home since December 1997, but a move to Northern Virginia may be on the horizon.

Ted Leonsis made the announcement Wednesday, detailing a "new nine-million-square-foot entertainment district" that would house an arena for both teams, per Carissa DiMargo, Drew Wilder and Mark Segraves of NBC 4 Washington.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the plans on Tuesday.

Washington D.C. is not giving up the teams without a fight, however, with Mayor Muriel Bowser introducing a $500 million plan for legislation on Tuesday night:

Wojnarowski notably cited a report from Tristan Navera and Ana Lucía Murillo of the Washington Business Journal, who wrote the following on Tuesday regarding a "big step" that took place for a move to occur.

"That potential move took a big step toward reality Monday when a panel of Virginia lawmakers unanimously approved a plan to lure the Monumental Sports & Entertainment-owned teams to Northern Virginia. State and Alexandria officials are planning a media event Wednesday morning at the Potomac Yard Metro station, where tents have been erected."

Leonsis is the founder, chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics.

The Wizards and Capitals currently play downtown in Capital One Arena and have done so since 1997 when it opened as the MCI Center. Previously, the two franchises called Landover, Maryland, home beginning in the mid-1970s.

The Mystics, who play at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., are not reported to be part of the potential move to Northern Virginia.

On the D.C. side, there's obvious concern about the financial impact of losing both teams. The Washington Business Journal explained more:

"D.C. officials know both the financial and symbolic impact of losing the teams and are negotiating with Leonsis to provide a financial package that would convince him to stay at Gallery Place, where Monumental owns the arena and the city owns the land. The company could get out of the land lease with certain maneuvering as soon as 2027."

Per the Monumental website, the arena has generated "nearly $800 million in tax revenue for the District since opening its doors."

Leonsis' Monumental & Sports Entertainment group wants $600 million in public funding from Washington D.C. to stick in the District, per the Washington Business Journal. for an "$800 million revival" of Capital One Arena.

D.C. wants to keep those two teams, per a statement provided from Mayor Muriel Bowser's office to NBC 4 Washington.

"Mayor Bowser and [D.C. Council] Chairman [Phil] Mendelson have worked together closely, and in lockstep, to put forward a strong proposal to Monumental Sports, and after several months of negotiations, we are committed to seeing this through as a vital component of D.C.'s comeback."