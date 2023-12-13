Report: Wizards, Capitals 'Close' on Deal to Move from Washington D.C. to Virginia

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards and Capitals have called Washington, D.C., home since December 1997, but a move to Northern Virginia may be on the horizon.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a press conference is scheduled to take place Wednesday regarding plans for a new arena and entertainment district for the two teams.

Wojnarowski notably cited a report from Tristan Navera and Ana Lucía Murillo of the Washington Business Journal, who wrote the following on Tuesday regarding a "big step" that took place for a move to occur.

"That potential move took a big step toward reality Monday when a panel of Virginia lawmakers unanimously approved a plan to lure the Monumental Sports & Entertainment-owned teams to Northern Virginia. State and Alexandria officials are planning a media event Wednesday morning at the Potomac Yard Metro station, where tents have been erected."

Leonsis is the founder, chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics.

The Wizards and Capitals currently play downtown in Capital One Arena and have done so since 1997, when it opened as the MCI Center. Previously, the two franchises called Landover, Maryland, home beginning in the mid-1970s.

The Mystics, who play at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., are not reported to be part of the potential move to Northern Virginia.

