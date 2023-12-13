X

NBA

    Report: Wizards, Capitals 'Close' on Deal to Move from Washington D.C. to Virginia

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 13, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8: Owner of the Washington Wizards Ted Leonsis talks to the media during the Michael Winger introductory press conference on June 8, 2023 at the District E in Gallery Place on June 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Washington Wizards and Capitals have called Washington, D.C., home since December 1997, but a move to Northern Virginia may be on the horizon.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a press conference is scheduled to take place Wednesday regarding plans for a new arena and entertainment district for the two teams.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    As the <a href="https://twitter.com/WBJonline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WBJonline</a> reports, a deal is close for the Wizards and Capitals to move the franchises out of downtown DC and into Northern Virginia.

    Wojnarowski notably cited a report from Tristan Navera and Ana Lucía Murillo of the Washington Business Journal, who wrote the following on Tuesday regarding a "big step" that took place for a move to occur.

    "That potential move took a big step toward reality Monday when a panel of Virginia lawmakers unanimously approved a plan to lure the Monumental Sports & Entertainment-owned teams to Northern Virginia. State and Alexandria officials are planning a media event Wednesday morning at the Potomac Yard Metro station, where tents have been erected."

    Leonsis is the founder, chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics.

    The Wizards and Capitals currently play downtown in Capital One Arena and have done so since 1997, when it opened as the MCI Center. Previously, the two franchises called Landover, Maryland, home beginning in the mid-1970s.

    The Mystics, who play at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., are not reported to be part of the potential move to Northern Virginia.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

