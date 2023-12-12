NFL Rumors: Melvin Ingram to Sign Dolphins Contract; Spent 2022 Season with Miami

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram to a one-year contract, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Miami hosted the three-time Pro Bowler for a workout Tuesday after he sat out the first 14 weeks of the 2023 season. Ingram played 17 games with the Dolphins last season, recording 22 tackles and six sacks in limited work.

The Dolphins have been in search of pass-rushing help since losing star Jaelan Phillips to a torn Achilles. Miami is currently tied for third in the NFL with 42 sacks but brought down Will Levis only once in Monday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Ingram spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Chargers, earning three straight Pro Bowl berths from 2017 to 2019 before suffering knee injuries in 2020 that ended his time in Los Angeles. He latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a six-game stint the next season before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs but struggled to make much of an impact.

The 34-year-old seemed much more comfortable in a specialist role last season with the Dolphins and will likely be asked to fill a similar role for the remainder of 2023.

Miami's upset loss to Tennessee puts the Dolphins one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs. The Buffalo Bills now also have an outside shot at winning the division after moving to 7-6 with in last week's win over the Chiefs.