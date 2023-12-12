Report: Zack Greinke Not Planning MLB Retirement, 'Open to Contract Talks' at Age 40

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Veteran pitcher Zack Greinke has reportedly "communicated to MLB teams that he's preparing to pitch in 2024 and is open to contract talks," according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The 40-year-old made 27 starts for the Kansas City Royals in the 2023 season (30 total appearances), going 2-15 with a 5.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 142.1 innings.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo had previously communicated to Morosi that Greinke was still deciding on his future.

In his prime, Greinke was one of the game's top starting pitchers, winning the AL Cy Young award in 2009, earning six All-Star Game bids and having the best ERA in the American League in 2009 (2.16) and in the National League in 2016 (1.66).

While those years are behind him, Greinke is still capable of chewing up decent innings at the bottom of a rotation. The Royals only won 56 games in total this past season, so Greinke's 15 losses this season aren't only indicative of his own form.

Granted, his ERA was his worst mark since 2005, his WHIP was well below his career average (1.17) and he failed to hit 100 strikeouts for the second year in a row. But returning for one last season would give him the chance to hit the 3,000-strikeout milestone, which is well within his reach (2,979).

The Royals, where Greinke spent the first seven years of his MLB career and also the last two seasons, will be the favorite to bring him back. The team isn't close to contention and isn't exactly brimming with young arms that would benefit from a rotation spot at this point, so Greinke could return as an innings-eater and feel-good story.