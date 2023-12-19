B/R AM: MLB's Most Mysterious Free Agent
Now that the Ohtani sweepstakes are over, there's another Japanese phenom whose pursuit is causing havoc across MLB: 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
His free-agency has spiked of late, which has led to a lot of conflicting rumors.
- First off, 'no one knows' where he's going, according to Ken Rosenthal
- He's reportedly met with the Mets, Yankes, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies and Red Sox, including a second meeting with the Yankees
And, according to ESPN, the true bidding began yesterday.
Why all the buzz?
- He's a 3-time Japan league MVP
- He's a 3-time pitching Triple Crown winner
You might also remember him embarrassing people in the WBC last March.
TUESDAY'S HEADLINES
ONE LAST THING
Remember all the Clippers jokes post-James Harden trade? They've turned into a juggernaut since. The Clips won their eighth in a row last night by putting up 151 on the Pacers and now have better odds than their neighbors to win the title.
