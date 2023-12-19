B/R AM: MLB's Most Mysterious Free Agent

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Now that the Ohtani sweepstakes are over, there's another Japanese phenom whose pursuit is causing havoc across MLB: 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

His free-agency has spiked of late, which has led to a lot of conflicting rumors.

First off, 'no one knows' where he's going, according to Ken Rosenthal

He's reportedly met with the Mets, Yankes, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies and Red Sox, including a second meeting with the Yankees

He's rumored to have gotten several $300M offers, which has since been denied



And, according to ESPN, the true bidding began yesterday.

Why all the buzz?

He's a 3-time Japan league MVP

He's a 3-time pitching Triple Crown winner

You might also remember him embarrassing people in the WBC last March.

🏀 NBA

Memphis at New Orleans (TNT, 7:30 PM ET)

San Antionio at Milwaukee (8 PM ET)

Boston at Golden State (TNT, 10 PM ET)

Phoenix at Portland (10 PM ET)

🏈 Frisco Bowl

UTSA vs. Marshall (ESPN, 9 PM ET)

Remember all the Clippers jokes post-James Harden trade? They've turned into a juggernaut since. The Clips won their eighth in a row last night by putting up 151 on the Pacers and now have better odds than their neighbors to win the title.