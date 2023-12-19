X

MLB

    B/R AM: MLB's Most Mysterious Free Agent

    Samuel Evers

    Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Now that the Ohtani sweepstakes are over, there's another Japanese phenom whose pursuit is causing havoc across MLB: 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

    His free-agency has spiked of late, which has led to a lot of conflicting rumors.

    • First off, 'no one knows' where he's going, according to Ken Rosenthal
    • He's reportedly met with the Mets, Yankes, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies and Red Sox, including a second meeting with the Yankees 
    • He's rumored to have gotten several $300M offers, which has since been denied

    And, according to ESPN, the true bidding began yesterday.

    Why all the buzz?

    • He's a 3-time Japan league MVP
    • He's a 3-time pitching Triple Crown winner

    You might also remember him embarrassing people in the WBC last March.

    Phillies Tailgate @PhilsTailgate

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2023 World Baseball Classic highlights vs Australia and Mexico. <a href="https://t.co/YvAetMXYXK">pic.twitter.com/YvAetMXYXK</a>

    B/R AM: MLB's Most Mysterious Free Agent
