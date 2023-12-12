Zion Williamson Thanks Pelicans Fans for Support Amid Rumors About Fitness, Diet

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid recent criticism for his lackluster performance in the NBA in-season tournament semifinals, Zion Williamson turned in arguably his best game of the season in the New Orleans Pelicans' 121-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters after the victory, Williamson thanked Pelicans fans for their support and he will "do my best not to let y'all down."

After a 44-point loss to the Lakers on Thursday, Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported people in the Pelicans organization were concerned about Williamson's discipline when it comes to his diet and conditioning.

"The Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve," Clark wrote. "Williamson, multiple team sources have told The Times-Picayune, 'doesn't listen.'"

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal said on Inside the NBA he was "just like" Williamson early in his career and "people used to pull me to the side and tell me I wasn't working as hard [as I needed to]."

Williamson finished the game against the Lakers with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, two rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. He made one of six free-throw attempts in the 133-89 loss.

Even though nothing was working for the Pelicans in that game, Williamson was the focal point of criticism because he's supposed to be the face of the franchise.

There have been questions about Williamson's conditioning for as long as he's been in the NBA. There were rumors he weighed as much as 330 pounds when he showed up to training camp before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Williamson wound up missing that entire season due to a foot injury. The Pelicans signed him to a five-year rookie max extension in July 2022, but Clark reported at the time the deal stipulated the team could reduce his earnings if his combined weight and body fat percentage exceeded 295 during periodic weigh-ins over the life of the contract.

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Williamson. The two-time All-Star played a total of 114 games over his first four seasons. A hamstring issue kept him out for the final 45 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Williamson has been healthy for the most part this season. He's appeared in 20 of the Pelicans' 24 games thus far. The 23-year-old scored a season-high 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting on Monday night against the Timberwolves.