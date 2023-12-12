X

    Tommy DeVito, Saquon Barkley Thrill NFL Fans with Upset Win vs. Jordan Love, Packers

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 12, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants warms u prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Tommy DeVito delivered another stellar performance in his fourth career start as the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers by the final score of 24-22 on Monday Night Football.

    DeVito completed 81 percent of his passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, dissecting the Packers' defense on the ground as well. He recorded 71 rushing yards on 10 attempts against Green Bay after entering the contest with 83 career rushing yards.

    After the Packers took a late one-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, DeVito engineered a drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal by Randy Bullock as time expired.

    NFL fans were amazed by the incredible play of the former undrafted free agent.

    NFL @NFL

    TOMMY DEVITO TO ISAIAH HODGINS.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsNYG</a> on ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/0LeBKvPPxF">https://t.co/0LeBKvPPxF</a> <a href="https://t.co/ROZ6gGUsLC">pic.twitter.com/ROZ6gGUsLC</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tommy DeVito in prime time 🌟<br><br>17/21<br>158 YDS<br>1 TD<br>70 Rush YDS<br>Led GW drive <a href="https://t.co/9TQNfZJoyY">pic.twitter.com/9TQNfZJoyY</a>

    Fantasy Footballers @TheFFBallers

    TOMMY DEVITO on Monday Night Football 🇮🇹 <a href="https://t.co/XGCos4wQCb">pic.twitter.com/XGCos4wQCb</a>

    Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_

    Tommy Devito is italian Tim Tebow. Playoffs here we come

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Why am I seeing Tommy Devito playing like 1999 Kurt Warner on my TV screen

    Sean Evans @seanseaevans

    Shout out to Tommy Devito Illini legend

    Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43

    Tommy DeVito is better than Daniel Jones. YEAH I SAID IT

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Tommy DeVito ain't shining shoes no more, in case you haven't heard.<br><br>That was a ridiculous play, followed by an absurd catch by Isaiah Hodgins for the touchdown and a 21-13 lead for the Giants.

    Monte @MONTECRI5TO

    Tommy Devito earned the chance to start and is rewarding Daboll's trust.

    Carly @carlymersky

    Tommy DeVito gets his third win in a row🤌🏼 <a href="https://t.co/HQVQYP8s0a">pic.twitter.com/HQVQYP8s0a</a>

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Tommy DeVito has now led the Giants to 3 wins this year, tying the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> record for most victories by an undrafted rookie QB.<a href="https://twitter.com/NFLResearch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLResearch</a>

    Although he committed a costly turnover that allowed the Packers to take a late one-point lead, Saquon Barkley helped the Giants sustain drives with several strong runs throughout the night.

    Barkley finished with 101 all-purpose yards, getting opportunities to make plays both on the ground and through the air. After entering the contest with one rushing touchdown this season, the 26-year-old found the end zone twice by the end of the night.

    New York Giants @Giants

    26 💨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> + Saquon Barkley<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPMOYChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPMOYChallenge</a> + Saquon Barkley<br><br>📺: ESPN on ABC <a href="https://t.co/4XBomCnm8g">pic.twitter.com/4XBomCnm8g</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Saquon's second TD gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> the lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsNYG</a> on ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/0LeBKvPPxF">https://t.co/0LeBKvPPxF</a> <a href="https://t.co/o1gdWs42Ay">pic.twitter.com/o1gdWs42Ay</a>

    Belt Guy @ThisIsNotZain

    TD! Saquon! <br><br>That's how you respond!

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Turnovers are the difference so far. Three for Green Bay. <br><br>Latest fumble leads to Giants TD. Tommy DeVito big run. Saquon Barkley punches it in. <br><br>Giants 14, Packers 10

    Mal @bigbluemal

    PAY THAT MAN <a href="https://twitter.com/saquon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@saquon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeSchoen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeschoen</a>

    keiv @keiva_NYG

    Hand saquon a blank check i don't care

    DeVito has now thrown eight touchdowns against just three interceptions on the year, while Barkley has amassed 783 rush yards this season. The Giants moved to 5-8 following the victory.