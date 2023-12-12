Tommy DeVito, Saquon Barkley Thrill NFL Fans with Upset Win vs. Jordan Love, Packers

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Tommy DeVito delivered another stellar performance in his fourth career start as the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers by the final score of 24-22 on Monday Night Football.

DeVito completed 81 percent of his passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, dissecting the Packers' defense on the ground as well. He recorded 71 rushing yards on 10 attempts against Green Bay after entering the contest with 83 career rushing yards.

After the Packers took a late one-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, DeVito engineered a drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal by Randy Bullock as time expired.

NFL fans were amazed by the incredible play of the former undrafted free agent.

Although he committed a costly turnover that allowed the Packers to take a late one-point lead, Saquon Barkley helped the Giants sustain drives with several strong runs throughout the night.

Barkley finished with 101 all-purpose yards, getting opportunities to make plays both on the ground and through the air. After entering the contest with one rushing touchdown this season, the 26-year-old found the end zone twice by the end of the night.