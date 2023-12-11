X

MLB

    Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Deferring $680M of $700M Dodgers Contract Stuns MLB Fans

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 11, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in the dugout while playing the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
    John McCoy/Getty Images

    The MLB world was shocked by the details of Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Ohtani will defer $68 million per year of his $70 million annual salary over the course of his 10-year contract. The deferred money will be paid to him without interest from 2034 through 2043, meaning that he'll earn roughly $2 million per year over the next decade.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Shohei Ohtani will defer $68M per year of his $70M annual salary to allow Dodgers to keep spending, per <a href="https://twitter.com/FabianArdaya?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FabianArdaya</a> <a href="https://t.co/38ze5ON8vC">pic.twitter.com/38ze5ON8vC</a>

    This will allow the Dodgers to have much more financial flexibility to build the roster around Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. Baseball fans were extremely surprised by the unorthodox structure of the deal.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract calls for him to be paid only $2 million a year for the next 10 seasons, with $680 million deferred until the end of the deal, sources confirm to ESPN.<br><br>The CBT hit on the contract is going to be around $46 million, a huge discount for L.A.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Shohei Ohtani's decision to earn just $2 million a year certainly is a great benefit to the Dodgers' payroll, but also a stroke of genius for tax repercussions.<br>If he's not living in California once his deferred payments start, he will not be subjected to heavy California tax.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    For anyone wondering if MLB will challenge or cancel Ohtani's contract: The answer is unequivocally no. There is a specific article in the collective-bargaining agreement that addresses this. And it's very clear: Deferred money is limitless -- even $680 million of $700 million. <a href="https://t.co/DGNK0JulED">pic.twitter.com/DGNK0JulED</a>

    Addison @YankeeWRLD

    680 million deferred is insane

    Jack "CouRage" Dunlop @CouRageJD

    WHAT LMAO

    Shawn Spradling @Shawn_Spradling

    $68 MIL PER YEAR WHAT

    Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1

    Dude how this is insane

    Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB

    Bobby Bonilla Day but on steroids

    Baseball Doesn't Exist @BaseballDoesnt

    Shohei Ohtani made more money from the Nippon Ham Fighters when he was 22 then he will make from the Dodgers in 2024 <a href="https://t.co/YI8vPEbpC7">pic.twitter.com/YI8vPEbpC7</a>

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Remember now, Shohei Ohtani made $40 million a year in endorsements last season playing for the Angels.<br>The $2M he'll be earning from the Dodgers is tip money.

    Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_

    Well, that Shohei Ohtani contract is about to break baseball.

    alex @steven_lebron

    shohei ohtani continues to be an unprecedented two-way player. he is both the most affordable and most expensive player in baseball history.

    Dodgers Tailgate @DodgersTailgate

    Shohei Ohtani will get paid a total of $20M ($2M/year) for the next 10 seasons. But the Dodgers will have to pay him $680M from when his contract ends to 2043.<br><br>WOW!

    This allows the Dodgers to pursue free agents such as Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto as Los Angeles was already interested in him prior to the details of Ohtani's contract being released, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Although Yamamoto is expected to receive a contract worth roughly $300 million, the team can easily afford to hand out that money considering Ohtani will be making just $2 million next season (via USA Today's Bob Nightengale).

