MLB Rumors: Yankees Remain 'Optimistic' on Yoshinobu Yamamoto After Meeting With Star

MLB Rumors: Yankees Remain 'Optimistic' on Yoshinobu Yamamoto After Meeting With StarDecember 11, 2023
The New York Yankees reportedly "remain optimistic" about their chances to sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Jack Curry of YES.
JackCurryYES @JackCurryYES
A source with knowledge of the Yankees' interaction with Yamamoto said they remain optimistic about their pursuit of the free agent pitcher. It's a crumb of info. So I'm sharing a crumb. Stay tuned. We'll talk Yamamoto, Ohtani and more on the Yankees Hot Stove at 6:30 PM on YES.
The Yankees remain linked to the top free agent pitcher on the market, though a number of teams are joining them in that pursuit:
Yankees Videos @snyyankees
.<a href="https://twitter.com/martinonyc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@martinonyc</a> reports on the Yankees' contingent at their meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto: <br><br>"As of Sunday, the Yankees planned to send a large group of senior leadership to the meeting: managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone… <a href="https://t.co/JId9j6XazS">pic.twitter.com/JId9j6XazS</a>
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
.<a href="https://twitter.com/BillShaikin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BillShaikin</a> joins <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBNHotStove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBNHotStove</a> to break down Ohtani's reported 10-year deal and the Dodgers' potential to land Yamamoto next. <a href="https://t.co/kMlq2IXA7z">pic.twitter.com/kMlq2IXA7z</a>
