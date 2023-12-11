X

    MLB Rumors: Yankees Remain 'Optimistic' on Yoshinobu Yamamoto After Meeting With Star

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 20: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan pitches during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game against Team Mexico at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
    Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees reportedly "remain optimistic" about their chances to sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Jack Curry of YES.

    JackCurryYES @JackCurryYES

    A source with knowledge of the Yankees' interaction with Yamamoto said they remain optimistic about their pursuit of the free agent pitcher. It's a crumb of info. So I'm sharing a crumb. Stay tuned. We'll talk Yamamoto, Ohtani and more on the Yankees Hot Stove at 6:30 PM on YES.

    The Yankees remain linked to the top free agent pitcher on the market, though a number of teams are joining them in that pursuit:

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/martinonyc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@martinonyc</a> reports on the Yankees' contingent at their meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto: <br><br>"As of Sunday, the Yankees planned to send a large group of senior leadership to the meeting: managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone… <a href="https://t.co/JId9j6XazS">pic.twitter.com/JId9j6XazS</a>

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/BillShaikin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BillShaikin</a> joins <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBNHotStove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBNHotStove</a> to break down Ohtani's reported 10-year deal and the Dodgers' potential to land Yamamoto next. <a href="https://t.co/kMlq2IXA7z">pic.twitter.com/kMlq2IXA7z</a>

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Yes, the Dodgers are still interested in and can still afford Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Uncertain though, how the Ohtani signing may affect their chances, pro or con. The three perceived favorites: 1. Mets 2. Yankees 3. Dodgers

    Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch

    😮 <br><br>It appears the Dodgers have a lot more to spend than initially thought (Yamamoto?). <a href="https://t.co/6zsO95OAYv">https://t.co/6zsO95OAYv</a>

    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN

    Source: The Giants met yesterday with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He's got a lot of big market teams bidding for his services.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

