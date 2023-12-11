Ryan Clark: Joe Flacco Auditioned for ESPN Show Before Signing Browns Contract

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Prior to his unexpected role leading the Cleveland Browns on a playoff push, quarterback Joe Flacco nearly became a member of the media.

On ESPN's Get Up, former Pro Bowl defensive back Ryan Clark revealed that the veteran signal-caller auditioned for the show Inside the NFL before the Browns eventually signed him on Nov. 20 (h/t Awful Announcing).

Cleveland struggled to find a consistent option under center once Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after recording just six starts with the team. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson battled with Flacco for the starting job, although the former Super Bowl champion came out on top.

On Sunday, Flacco led the Browns to a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to help the team hold onto the AFC's top Wild Card spot. He threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception, completing a modest 58 percent of his passes. Following the game, he was named Cleveland's starter for the rest of the season.

"Obviously it feels good when it looks like people have confidence in you," Flacco said, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. "I know I've been in a bunch of locker rooms, but whenever you walk into a locker room, you still want to gain the respect of everybody, and you don't know if you quite have that until you can go out there and get a win and continue to do it day in and day out."