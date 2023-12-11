Bears' Justin Fields: 'The Hope for the Future' Is 'to Get Better' After Lions Win

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are very likely going to end up with the top overall pick thanks to the Carolina Panthers, and one of the most interesting subplots of the NFL offseason will be whether they stick with Justin Fields or draft a player like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

But Fields continued to make the case for himself on Sunday, leading the team to an impressive 28-13 upset over the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 58 yards and a score. He didn't turn the ball over.

While he critiqued his own performance after the game, he also spoke about taking steps in the right direction.

"There were a few throws I missed," he told reporters after the game. "There were multiple plays during the game where we could have executed better... The third downs and just the throws downfield, of course, there were a couple that I wanted back. But we won the game, and still room to get better, so that's just the hope for the future."

Fields, 24, has now thrown for 1,810 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions across nine games in his third season, completing 63.5 percent of his passes, while adding 458 yards and two scores on the ground. The Bears, meanwhile, have now won three of their past four games and at 5-8 have an outside shot at a Wild Card berth.