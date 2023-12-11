Seahawks' Pete Carroll Calls Out Jamal Adams, Julian Love After Loss to 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll openly expressed his displeasure with his defense's performance following the team's 28-16 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Carroll was particularly upset with Seattle's secondary, especially defensive back Julian Love and safety Jamal Adams. Love gave up a long score after biting on a fake handoff, while Adams allowed 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel to get behind him for a 54-yard touchdown grab.

Carroll had no issue with calling each of them out individually, telling the media that "they know" about the mistakes they made (via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune).

The Super Bowl-winning head coach wasn't pleased with his defense getting fooled by the 49ers' play-action gameplan, which has been a staple of coach Kyle Shanahan's playbook for years.

"There was nothing new about those things," Carroll told reporters after the game, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "We didn't execute well enough to stop those opportunities. That's the stuff we practiced, and we needed to come through and make those plays. We didn't do it."

The Seahawks fell to 6-7 after the loss and are currently on the outside of the NFC playoff picture following last season's Wild Card appearance. Seattle's offense has taken a step back while the defense continues to struggle with stopping opposing quarterbacks, owning the sixth-worst pass defense in the NFL as the team has now lost four straight games.