    Chiefs' Andy Reid: Kadarius Toney Didn't Check Alignment with Ref Prior to Penalty

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that wideout Kadarius Toney didn't check his alignment with the official before he was called for an offsides penalty that wiped out what would have been a go-ahead touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

    NFL @NFL

    Play was called back but can't believe Kelce tried this 😮<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa">https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/LREwwhaQ1N">pic.twitter.com/LREwwhaQ1N</a>

    Both Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were incredibly critical of the decision to call the penalty following the game.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

