Chiefs' Andy Reid: Kadarius Toney Didn't Check Alignment with Ref Prior to Penalty

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Kadarius Toney Didn't Check Alignment with Ref Prior to PenaltyDecember 11, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that wideout Kadarius Toney didn't check his alignment with the official before he was called for an offsides penalty that wiped out what would have been a go-ahead touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL @NFL
Play was called back but can't believe Kelce tried this 😮<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa">https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/LREwwhaQ1N">pic.twitter.com/LREwwhaQ1N</a>
Both Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were incredibly critical of the decision to call the penalty following the game.
