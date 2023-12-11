Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz Hospitalized After Experiencing Elevated Heart Rate

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos earned a 24-7 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but the status of a key player raised concerns.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Broncos starting right guard Quinn Meinerz experienced an elevated heart rate during the first half and remained in a Los Angeles area hospital after the game.

Legwold added that team sources said Meinerz was "feeling better" by the time the Broncos left SoFi Stadium to go to the airport for their chartered flight, and he was taken to the hospital largely out of precaution. There's an expectation Meinerz will be able to return to Denver on Monday if he experiences no additional symptoms.

When asked if there was an update on Meinerz after the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't offer many details and answered, "Nothing to report. I'll keep you posted. I'll never talk to you about injuries after a game; I'll keep you posted, though." He was also asked if Meinerz had experienced any ill feelings or issues before the game and he replied, "No."

A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Meinerz has played in 41 games over the past three seasons with 35 starts. Legwold noted that he's one of Denver's standouts on the offensive line, as he "is consistently seen finishing blocks, in the run game in particular, with top-end power well down the field."

Luke Wattenberg replaced Meinerz at right guard for the remainder of Sunday's game, so he would presumably fill in once again if Meinerz is forced to miss more time.