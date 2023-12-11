Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz Cleared to Leave Hospital After Having Elevated Heart Rate

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Broncos starting right guard Quinn Meinerz has been cleared to leave the hospital and return to Denver, head coach Sean Payton announced Monday.

Payton added, per Zac Stevens of thednvr.com, that Meinerz is healthy and will be "fine."

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Meinerz experienced an elevated heart rate during the first half of Sunday's 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and remained in a Los Angeles area hospital on Sunday night.

Legwold added that team sources said Meinerz was "feeling better" by the time the Broncos left SoFi Stadium to go to the airport for their chartered flight, and he was taken to the hospital largely out of precaution.

A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Meinerz has played in 41 games over the past three seasons with 35 starts. Legwold noted that he's one of Denver's standouts on the offensive line, as he "is consistently seen finishing blocks, in the run game in particular, with top-end power well down the field."

Luke Wattenberg replaced Meinerz at right guard for the remainder of Sunday's game, so he would presumably fill in once again if Meinerz is forced to miss more time.