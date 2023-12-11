49ers' Fred Warner Discusses DK Metcalf Exchange After Seahawks Star's Ejection

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf needs to "learn to keep his composure" after a clash between the two players led to a sideline scuffle Sunday.



The incident led to Metcalf's ejection late in the Seahawks' 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

"I don't know what happened," Warner said. "I told him he tackles really well, and then for some reason he didn't like that, and I guess what happened, happened. It's unfortunate, man. He's gotta learn to keep his composure."

Warner picked off a late pass from quarterback Drew Lock that was intended for Metcalf, a turnover that sealed the 49ers' victory.

Metcalf responded by hauling down Warner, who reacted to the tackle by shoving Metcalf.

The Seahawks receiver then chased down Warner and pulled at his face mask as other players joined the conflict.



Warner did not receive discipline following the incident.

The 6-7 Seahawks fell behind the 6-7 Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West standings with the loss.

