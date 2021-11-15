DK Metcalf Ejected From Seahawks vs. Packers After Late Altercation

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after getting into an altercation with Henry Black.

Metcalf grabbed Black's mask before exchanging pleasantries with a few other Green Bay defenders. The 23-year-old also appeared to not know he had been ejected because he tried to go back on the field a play or two later.

Metcalf said after the game that the ejection was a result of frustration and that he is "tired of losing."

It's unclear if Metcalf will face any further discipline for his actions in Sunday's game. However, unsportsmanlike conduct can earn a player a $12,875 fine for a first offense and $18,025 fine for a second offense. Fighting also has a $36,148 fine for a first offense.

The entire Seattle offense struggled against Green Bay on Sunday, and Metcalf was understandably frustrated. The Ole Miss product finished with his lowest output of the season—three catches for 26 yards on eight targets. It was his lowest output since Week 17 of the 2020 season when he had just three catches for 21 yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyler Lockett, meanwhile, had just two catches for 23 yards, while running back Alex Collins rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries.

Sunday's game was quarterback Russell Wilson's first since a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The seven-time Pro Bowler had been sidelined with a finger injury, which required surgery.

Wilson completed just 20-of-40 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions on Sunday. He hadn't thrown two interceptions in a game since Week 10 of the 2020 campaign. It was also his first game without a passing touchdown since that same week.

Sunday's loss dropped the Seahawks to 3-6 on the season. They sit fourth in the NFC West, and it's now unlikely they can compete with the Rams and Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the division.