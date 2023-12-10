49ers' Deebo Samuel Scores 19th Career Rushing TD vs. Seahawks; NFL Record for WR

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel made history on Sunday.

Samuel scored the 19th rushing touchdown of his career in the third quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, a mark that set an NFL record.

It broke a tie with Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell for the all-time record for touchdowns on the ground by a wide receiver, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

It was Samuel's second trip to the end zone during the game, beating Seahawks safety Jamal Adams downfield for a 54-yard score earlier in the first half.

The 27-year-old finished the contest with 150 all-purpose yards on eight touches, a higher total than any of Seattle's skill players. Heading into Sunday's action, Samuel had already recorded 590 receiving yards to go along with 160 more on the ground in 10 starts this season.

The Pro Bowler has now racked up six touchdowns over San Francisco's past three games, including the team's Week 13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in which he found the end zone three times.

After an injury-plagued 2022 campaign that resulted in Samuel missing four contests and averaging a career-low 48.6 receiving yards per game, the former second-round pick entered this season with something to prove.

"He's in much better condition," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said about Samuel on Sept. 19 (per NBC Sports Bay Area). "He had a much better training camp. He was able to get through it all and get better throughout it. He's in the best shape, doesn't have to come out as much, doesn't have to take as many plays off and is playing as good as I've seen him play."