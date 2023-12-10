Lions' Dan Campbell Says He's 'Not in Panic Mode' Despite Loss to Bears

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn't too worried after his team lost to the Chicago Bears by the final score of 28-13 on Sunday.

"I'm not in panic mode," Campbell told reporters after the game, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "I'm not losing confidence."

Although the Lions still lead the NFC North with a 9-4 record this season, they've dropped two of their past three games. This included divisional losses to the Green Bay Packers as well as the Bears on Sunday, two teams that currently don't have a winning record.

Despite holding a 13-10 advantage over Chicago at halftime, Detroit was outscored 18-0 in the second half. Jared Goff had a rough day, passing for a mere 161 yards on 35 attempts while throwing two fourth-down interceptions.

The Lions weren't able to lean on their rushing attack as heavily in the second half due to the deficit, although rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran David Montgomery both averaged at least six yards per carry.

The team's run game continued to produce, although the same can't be said for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit. After allowing 20.6 points per game through the Lions' first eight matchups, the defense is giving up 29.8 points each weekend over the past five games.