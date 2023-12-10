Texans' C.J. Stroud Placed in Concussion Protocol After Exiting in Loss to Jets

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Houston Texans were without quarterback C.J. Stroud for the final minutes of its Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets.

Stroud left the game during the fourth quarter and the team announced shortly after that he was being evaluated for a concussion and was questionable to return. Following the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Stroud had entered the concussion protocol.

Stroud was 10-of-23 for 91 yards when he left the game and the Texans were down 24-6 to the Jets. New York would go on to win the game 30-6.

Notably, fellow 2023 first-round pick Will Anderson Jr. also left the game in the fourth quarter and was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Stroud has been sensational for the Texans in 2023. He has thrown for 3,631 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions and appears to be a top contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He has helped the Texans remain in the playoff hunt and an extended injury absence could hurt the team's chances of crashing the postseason.