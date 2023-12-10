MLB Rumors: Yankees in 'Solid Position' with Yoshinobu Yamamoto Ahead of Meeting

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees appear poised to add another dynamic pitcher to the starting rotation.

Andy Martino of SNY reported that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and others in the front office will be meeting with Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Los Angeles Monday and that the Yankees "are in a solid position in this sweepstakes."

Yamamoto is widely believed to be the best arm available during this free agency cycle and has been linked to various teams, including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yamamoto spent the past seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. He was a dominant force in that league, posting a 70-29 record with a 1.82 overall ERA. He went 16-6 in 2023 with a 1.21 ERA and recorded 169 strikeouts.

He took home three Pacific League MVP awards, three Sawamura awards and was named an All-Star five times. He was officially posted by the Buffaloes following the 2023 season and will make his MLB debut in 2024.

The Yankees have been successful with developing Japanese players in the past, with pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and Hideki Matsui serving as recent examples. While rumors existed that those two players would be involved with the meetings, Martino reported those rumors as inaccurate.