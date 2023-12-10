NFL Exec: LSU's Jayden Daniels a 'Bona Fide 1st-Round Pick' After Heisman Trophy Win

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Winning the Heisman Trophy capped off a monster regular season for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, and NFL scouts have taken notice of his jump in production.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday one NFL executive described Daniels as a "bona fide first-round pick" who could climb up into the top 10 or 15 picks of the 2024 draft.

Especially since he plays in Baton Rouge, the comparisons to Joe Burrow are inescapable.

During his final year with the Tigers, Burrow went from being an almost nonentity within a draft context to the runaway favorite for the No. 1 pick. Daniels has likewise surged up draft boards to close out his college career.

The 6'4" signal-caller has thrown for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions this season along with running for 1,134 yards and 10 scores. His 208.0 passer rating is on pace to be an FBS record.

Daniels is the No. 40 overall player but the third-best quarterback behind USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye on Bleacher Report's 2024 big board. B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen compared him to Tyrod Taylor, praising his poise on the field and overall athleticism but citing questions over his accuracy and arm strength.

LSU's pro day and the NFL Scouting Combine will at least present Daniels with an opportunity to assuage some his skeptics about his throwing ability. Running a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash would raise some eyebrows as well.