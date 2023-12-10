MLB Trade Rumors: Corbin Burnes Expected to Stay with Brewers; SP Won Cy Young in '21

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today , the Brewers are "now expected to retain" Burnes rather than dealing him on the trade market.

It's good news for Brewers fans. Burnes, 29, is a three-time All-Star and the 2021 Cy Young award winner. He was excellent in 2023, finishing 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 200 strikeouts across 193.2 innings and 32 starts.

He's helped lead the team to the postseason in five of the last six seasons, though he first emerged as an ace-level starter in the 2020 campaign. For a Brewers team fresh off of winning an NL Central crown, keeping their ace is an indication that a postseason berth remains the goal, even with manager Craig Counsell leaving for the Chicago Cubs.