X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Heisman Trophy 2023 Voting Results for Jayden Daniels, Penix Jr., Nix, Harrison Jr.

    Jack MurrayDecember 10, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Quarterback Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies pose with The Heisman Memorial Trophy during a press conference prior to the ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The 2023 Heisman Trophy results are in and it was an extremely close finish.

    LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 award, becoming the third Tigers player to win the prestigious award. He received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 overall points. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the runner up, earning 292 first-place votes and earning 1,701 points.

    Shea Dixon @Sheadixon

    New: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> QB Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy with 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points.<br><br>Michael Penix comes in second with 1,701 points. <br><br>Daniels and Penix were the lone players to receive more than 51 first-place votes.<br><br>Here are the results: <a href="https://t.co/oZYCZam2ut">https://t.co/oZYCZam2ut</a> <a href="https://t.co/wfPJQeJeQ4">pic.twitter.com/wfPJQeJeQ4</a>

    This was the closest Heisman race since 2018, per the broadcast. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished in third place with 51 first place votes and 885 points, while Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison was last among the finalists with 20 first place votes and 352 points.

    Jordan Travis, Jalen Milroe, Ollie Gordon II, Cody Schrader, Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy rounded out the Top-10.

    Daniels took home the award after a sensational season for the Tigers. He threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions while also adding 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He helped lead LSU to a 9-3 record and a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAYDEN DANIELS WINS THE HEISMAN 🏆<br><br>He joins Joe Burrow as the only LSU QBs to win the award<br><br>ELITE COMPANY <a href="https://t.co/CAPweCoJFp">pic.twitter.com/CAPweCoJFp</a>

    Heisman Trophy 2023 Voting Results for Jayden Daniels, Penix Jr., Nix, Harrison Jr.
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    The 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner <br><br>That Kid<br>No. 5 Jayden Daniels <a href="https://t.co/S0yjfS9cyy">pic.twitter.com/S0yjfS9cyy</a>

    Penix statistics were excellent as well, as he threw for 4,218 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He led the Huskies to a 13-0 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Michael Penix Jr. with the names of his teammates and coaches in his jacket 🔥 <br><br>(📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/mikevorel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mikevorel</a>) <a href="https://t.co/eBqO07DDsg">pic.twitter.com/eBqO07DDsg</a>

    Daniels is the fifth quarterback to win the award in the past seven years who transferred, per the Associated Press. Unless he opts to play in the Tigers bowl game, he will finish his career with 12,749 passing yards, 89 passing touchdowns, 3,307 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jayden Daniels' Heisman regular season vs. Joe Burrow's Heisman regular season 🔥<br><br>Forever LSU LEGENDS 🐅 <a href="https://t.co/LetXVPif1z">pic.twitter.com/LetXVPif1z</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    JAYDEN DANIELS IS THE 2023 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER!<br><br>🐯 3,812 passing yards<br>🐯 1,134 rushing yards<br>🐯 40 passing TD's<br>🐯 10 rushing TD's<br><br>The third Heisman winner in LSU history. <a href="https://t.co/fAd581hbRt">pic.twitter.com/fAd581hbRt</a>

    While the status of Daniels and Harrison for their respective bowl games are undecided, fans will get one more opportunity to see Nix as he plans to play in the Ducks' Fiesta Bowl matchup against Liberty. Penix will have at least one more collegiate game as well, as the No. 2 Huskies prepare to play No. 3 Texas in the Cotton Bowl with a berth in the National Championship game on the line.