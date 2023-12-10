Heisman Trophy 2023 Voting Results for Jayden Daniels, Penix Jr., Nix, Harrison Jr.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2023 Heisman Trophy results are in and it was an extremely close finish.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 award, becoming the third Tigers player to win the prestigious award. He received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 overall points. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the runner up, earning 292 first-place votes and earning 1,701 points.

This was the closest Heisman race since 2018, per the broadcast. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished in third place with 51 first place votes and 885 points, while Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison was last among the finalists with 20 first place votes and 352 points.

Jordan Travis, Jalen Milroe, Ollie Gordon II, Cody Schrader, Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy rounded out the Top-10.

Daniels took home the award after a sensational season for the Tigers. He threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions while also adding 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He helped lead LSU to a 9-3 record and a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Penix statistics were excellent as well, as he threw for 4,218 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He led the Huskies to a 13-0 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Daniels is the fifth quarterback to win the award in the past seven years who transferred, per the Associated Press. Unless he opts to play in the Tigers bowl game, he will finish his career with 12,749 passing yards, 89 passing touchdowns, 3,307 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.