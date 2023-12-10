Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors for 'Obscene Number of Turnovers' in Loss to Thunder

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Steve Kerr was not happy with the way his team took care of the ball on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors turned the ball over 29 times in an overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder had just 11 turnovers on the night and scored 35 points off of the Warriors' turnovers.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Kerr didn't sugarcoat what he thought of his team's performance.

"Obscene is the right word," Kerr said. "It's an obscene number of turnovers."

Kerr knows that the Warriors need to clean up the turnovers, and he plans on spending plenty of time with his team figuring out what needs to happen to better protect the ball.

"You want me to go through them?" Kerr said. "We will watch all 29 as a team. I can tell you that. We will watch all 29 turnovers."

Slater noted the 29 turnovers were "the most ever in the coach Kerr era and most for the franchise since a 30-turnover night back in 2002."

Andrew Wiggins led the team in turnovers with six, followed by Draymond Green with four and Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric with three each. The Warriors had two turnovers down the stretch in overtime that allowed the Thunder to pull away and win the game.

The loss marked Golden State's 12th of the season, and the Warriors now sit two games below the .500 mark and are in 11th place in the Western Conference.