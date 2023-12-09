X

    Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Mets Never Made 'Formal' Contract Offer Before Dodgers Deal

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 9, 2023

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels walks back to the dugout after striking out swinging against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. Atheltics won the game 10-6. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The New York Mets never made a "formal" contract offer to Shohei Ohtani before the two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

    The Mets reportedly didn't make their offer after it became clear that his contract value would be higher than the team was willing to go. Ohtani signed with Los Angeles on a record-breaking deal worth $700 million over ten years with no opt-outs.

