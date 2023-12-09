Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Mets Never Made 'Formal' Contract Offer Before Dodgers Deal

Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Mets Never Made 'Formal' Contract Offer Before Dodgers DealDecember 9, 2023
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
The New York Mets never made a "formal" contract offer to Shohei Ohtani before the two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
The Mets reportedly didn't make their offer after it became clear that his contract value would be higher than the team was willing to go. Ohtani signed with Los Angeles on a record-breaking deal worth $700 million over ten years with no opt-outs.
