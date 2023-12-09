Zion Williamson's Former Trainer Posts Cryptic IG Stories After Rumors About Fitness

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's former trainer, Jasper Bibbs, seemed to respond Saturday to reports that the Pels are unhappy with Williamson's conditioning.

After the Pelicans' 133-89 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals of the in-season tournament this week, Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that people within the Pelicans organization "repeatedly stressed" to Zion that he must improve his diet and conditioning, but sources said he "doesn't listen."

Bibbs later took to social media and made two posts on his Instagram stories regarding the report:

In the first post, Bibbs used a shrugging emoji in reaction to the report, and in the second post, Bibbs included a photo of a seemingly slimmed-down Williamson with the caption, "Remember when."

That photo was from September 2022, just prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and while he was a two-time All-Star over the first three seasons he played, he hasn't come close to reaching his potential yet.

Injuries are a big reason why, as Williamson was limited to 24 games as a rookie and 29 games last season. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury.

Aside from durability, conditioning has always been the biggest question mark for Williamson, who is undoubtedly an elite talent.

Listed by the Pelicans at 6'6" and 284 pounds, it is fair to wonder if Zion would be more effective and explosive at his height if he played at a lighter weight.

Even at his current size, Williamson is a productive player, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

He has not been as effective as he was last season when healthy, though, as he put up 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.