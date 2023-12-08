Chiefs' Justyn Ross Suspended 6 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who further clarified that he'll be able to return after his team's contest against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday since he already sat five matchups while on the Commissioner Exempt List:

"Chiefs' WR Justyn Ross, who has missed the last five games on the Commissioner Exempt List after an October incident, will be suspended six regular season games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, per the NFL.

"Since any games a player misses while on the list is credited against his suspension, he will be back with the team on Monday after the Chiefs' game Sunday against the Bills. He will have to pay back the six game checks he received on paid leave."

The NFL placed Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List after Shawnee, Kansas, police arrested Ross on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal property damage of less than $1,000, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Ross pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were in reaction to an Oct. 23 police response to an apartment he shared with his girlfriend.

Per an affidavit procured by TMZ Sports, Ross' girlfriend told police that the ex-Clemson wideout assaulted her and broke or damaged some of her possessions, including knifing her Mercedes.

"According to the documents, the woman told cops that after Ross viewed her phone, he got in her face, pushed her, threw her to the floor, and then began throwing objects at her," per TMZ Sports' report.

"The docs say the woman was seen with 'a small scratch' on her hand following the incident.

"Officials say the woman also told cops Ross broke several of her items during the confrontation, including jewelry, a cellphone, a laptop and her Mercedes key."

Per Andrea Klick of the Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, charges against Ross could be dropped after a period of time after the Johnson County District Court approved his diversion agreement.

"Ross was charged last month with domestic battery with no priors and criminal damage to property. The agreement, approved Wednesday, will include terms and conditions that Ross must follow in order to have his charges dismissed.

"The terms of the agreement have not been made public. But court officials say that if he does not violate the terms of the agreement over an agreed-upon period of time, the charges may be dropped. If he violates the diversion agreement, then he could still face possible conviction on those charges."