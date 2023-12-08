Report: Bills' Shaq Lawson Fined for Interaction with Eagles Fan Caught on Video

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are fining defensive end Shaq Lawson after a video appeared to show him shoving a Philadelphia Eagles fan on November 26, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The video showed Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips approaching an Eagles fan in the front row following the Bills' 37-34 overtime loss Sunday.

He was then joined by teammates, including Lawson, who appeared to shove the fan with his right hand.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday the NFL's investigation of Lawson was "probably going to be open here for a little bit," per the Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran and Katherine Fitzgerald.

Pelissero said the fine meant the incident "is now resolved."

The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski backed up Pelissero's report by confirming Lawson would not be suspended following the team's fine.

That's good news for the Bills defensive line, as an NFL source told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes a suspension for Lawson was probable following the incident.

Lawson said Monday in a private post to his Instagram the incident was sparked by the fan "making life threatening remarks towards us and our families."

"We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game," Lawson said. "Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also said Monday that "people were asked to have the fan removed and nothing was done."

Lawson did not record a tackle in Sunday's loss, with which the Bills fall to 6-6 on the season.

Heading into the Bills' Week 13 bye, the defensive end has 10 combined tackles, four quarterback hits and a sack through 11 games.