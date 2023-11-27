Bills' Shaq Lawson Apologizes for Confronting Eagles Fan, Says Family Was Threatened

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson issued an apology and explained what led to him shoving a Philadelphia Eagles fan during Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss.

"Those of you who know me know that I'm all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents," Lawson wrote on Instagram on Monday, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench, who was making life threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed."

Lawson, whose Instagram account is set to private, was seen on video confronting a fan behind the Bills bench along with fellow defensive linemen Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau. Midway through the video, Lawson shoved the fan with his right hand before returning to the bench.

Phillips also echoed Lawson's recounting of events, saying the fan was making disparaging remarks about their families.

"I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun," Phillips wrote on Instagram on Monday. "But one thing I'm not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn't be crossed."

It's not yet clear if any of the players involved in the incident will face discipline from the NFL. Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the confrontation during his weekly news conference on Monday

"Yeah, obviously a very unfortunate situation," McDermott said. "... It's unfortunate that that would go on during a game in particular. And what I'm aware of is that people were asked to have the fan removed and nothing was done. So, at the end of the day, that's not for us to concern ourselves with at this point. It's just unfortunate overall that that would be taking place during a game."