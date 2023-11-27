X

    Bills' Shaq Lawson Appears to Shove Eagles Fan During Confrontation on Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson walked toward a Philadelphia Eagles fan and appeared to shove them during his team's 37-34 overtime loss Sunday.

    A video showed Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips initially confronting the fan in the first row. Some of his teammates joined him, and at one point Lawson seemingly shoves the fan with his right hand.

    uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM

    An <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> fan got into it with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>' Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau …<br><br>Lawson end up even pushing him 😳<br><br>(beccacavalier/IG) <a href="https://t.co/GpUYKn0fNx">pic.twitter.com/GpUYKn0fNx</a>

    Becca Cavalier, who captured the video, told the Buffalo News' Jay Skurski she was "not sure exactly what happened that led to them all coming over." Cavalier added that Phillips and the Eagles fan "were chirping at each other a lot the whole game, but I couldn't really hear what was being said."

    Lawson didn't record a tackle in Sunday's defeat, which dropped the Bills to 6-6 heading into their Week 13 bye.

    Jake Elliott tied the score on a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in regulation. While Tyler Bass' 40-yard field goal put the Bills ahead in overtime, Jalen Hurts' 12-yard touchdown run handed the victory to Philadelphia.

