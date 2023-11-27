Bills' Shaq Lawson Appears to Shove Eagles Fan During Confrontation on Video

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson walked toward a Philadelphia Eagles fan and appeared to shove them during his team's 37-34 overtime loss Sunday.

A video showed Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips initially confronting the fan in the first row. Some of his teammates joined him, and at one point Lawson seemingly shoves the fan with his right hand.

Becca Cavalier, who captured the video, told the Buffalo News' Jay Skurski she was "not sure exactly what happened that led to them all coming over." Cavalier added that Phillips and the Eagles fan "were chirping at each other a lot the whole game, but I couldn't really hear what was being said."

Lawson didn't record a tackle in Sunday's defeat, which dropped the Bills to 6-6 heading into their Week 13 bye.