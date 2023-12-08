Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Draws Nikola Jokić Comparison from NBA Champ Bruce Brown

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton is proving himself to be one of the rising stars in the NBA, and his performance in the semifinals of the NBA's In-Season Tournament on Thursday night was just another example.

Haliburton helped lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks in another stellar showing and his play this season is drawing him some complimentary comparisons, the latest of which was to a two-time MVP and reigning NBA champion.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Pacers forward Bruce Brown—who played with Nikola Jokić last season—compared Haliburton to the Denver Nuggets big man.

"When you talk about controlling the game, being super smart out there, IQ, he has it all," Brown said. "I mean, what, he had 15 assists tonight with no turnovers? That doesn't happen. I've only seen that with Nikola. In a few more years …"

The Pacers point guard put on a clinic against the Bucks, posting 27 points, 15 assists and 7 rebounds. He also didn't turn the ball over once — giving him his third game this season with 25+ points, 15+ assists and no turnovers.

That performance came just a few days after Haliburton willed the Pacers to a win over the Boston Celtics with his 26-point triple-double. He's averaging 26.9 points and 12.1 assists per game — both numbers up from a season ago. His 12.1 assists per game also lead the NBA.