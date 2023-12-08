MLB Rumors: Yankees, Mets 'Heavily in the Mix' for Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Free Agency

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are reportedly both strong contenders to sign starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Yanks and Mets are "heavily in the mix," and it is also known that the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are among Yamamoto's other suitors.

Regarding the interest in Yamamoto, an anonymous MLB executive told Martino that the demand for him is "insane" and it is "like an auction."

The 25-year-old Yamamoto is one of the most highly touted players to make the leap from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league in years, and he brings ace potential with him.

In 172 career NPB games, Yamamoto went 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 922 strikeouts over 897 innings pitched.

He was also a five-time All-Star, three-time MVP, three-time pitching Triple Crown winner, three-time Golden Glove Award winner and one-time Japan Series champion during his time with the Orix Buffaloes.

The Yankees have seemingly long held interest in Yamamoto, as general manager Brian Cashman was in attendance when he threw his second career no-hitter in September.

Then, this week, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Yankees are set to meet with Yamamoto in the United States on Monday.

The Mets reportedly already had a meeting with Yamamoto, as owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns flew to Tokyo last week and had dinner with Yamamoto and his family, per Martino.

Martino added that the meeting may have "helped level the playing field" between the Mets and Yankees when it comes to signing the talented right-hander.

Both the Mets and Yankees are coming off highly disappointing seasons that saw them miss the playoffs despite being World Series contenders.

The Mets went 75-87 and traded away several key players, including veteran pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Meanwhile, the Yankees went 82-80 amid a bevy of injuries and underachieving performances throughout the season.

In hopes of getting back to World Series contention, the Yankees have already made a big splash this offseason, acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres.

Cashman made it clear the Yankees aren't done making moves, noting that he wants to make the Yankees the "mecca of baseball."

Few teams can compete with the type of offer the Yankees are capable of sending to Yamamoto, but the Mets are among them due to Cohen's deep pockets.

They can also present to Yamamoto the fact that they signed Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga last year, and he enjoyed instant success, going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and earning an All-Star nod.