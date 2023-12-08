Sources: Bucks Veteran Challenges Coach, Teammates After NBA Tournament Elimination

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — After the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, forward Bobby Portis passionately challenged head coach Adrian Griffin and teammates to be better, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

The Pacers advanced to the IST Finals with a 128-119 victory. The Bucks offense collapsed in the fourth quarter as the Pacers won the final frame 37-25.

Griffin entered the locker room and began harping on the importance of winning the rebounding battle, sources say.

The Pacers outrebounded the Bucks 51-46.

Portis, who scored four points on just five shots against Indiana in a near-season-low 18 minutes, quickly interjected and stressed how essential it is for Griffin to structure the offense down the stretch of games, sources said.

As one of the leaders of the team, Portis continued on voicing his concerns. Griffin welcomed the criticism and acknowledged he could do a better job being more aggressive with his play-calling, sources say. The nine-year veteran explained that it's a two-way street: direction is needed and then it's up to the players to execute, sources say.

One busted offensive possession that proved to be severely costly came with two minutes left in the contest and the Bucks down three.

Myles Turner had just tipped in a shot and Giannis Antetokounmpo proceeded to inbound the ball to Khris Middleton. Damian Lillard came over to retrieve the ball, but Middleton motioned for the guard to run opposite so he could bring the ball up the court.

Once Middleton made it passed half court, he looked for Lillard who was being hounded by Bruce Brown. Middleton forced the pass and it was picked off.

Brown's transition layup attempt was halted by Lillard at the rim, but no Bucks players got back and Buddy Hield gathered the offensive rebound and put in the easy two.

Lillard admitted after the game that he didn't know what they were doing on that possession.

"It was an unfortunate play," Lillard said.

The Bucks, now 15-7 and a game behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot out East, were the favorites to win the IST. Incorporating new pieces into the fold remains a work in progress, and Griffin, in his first year as head coach, is still getting to know the strengths of his roster.