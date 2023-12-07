Austin Rivers Says 76ers Did His Father Doc 'Dirty' by Firing Him: 'It Is Personal'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Rivers has nothing positive to say when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA free agent and son of longtime NBA coach Doc Rivers still holds a grudge against the 76ers for firing his father after the 2023 season.

Rivers, who joined ESPN as a studio analyst in October, appeared on First Take on Thursday morning to discuss a few talking points around the NBA.

While discussing the 76ers' win over the Washington Wizards, Rivers made it clear he had nothing positive to say about his father's former employer.

"I'm not gonna say anything positive about Philly, man," Rivers said. "They did my pops dirty, bro. I got nothing to say about them. It is personal. Family over everything, bro. Family first, man. Come on Daryl (Morey). I'm talking to you."

Doc Rivers was fired the day after the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals. He was the head coach of the 76ers from 2020 to 2023, failing to make it past the second round of the playoffs during that stretch.

Rivers' exit was closely tied to James Harden's status in Philadelphia, with members of the coach's staff telling Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports in May that they believed Harden was a "driving force" in the decision to fire the head coach.

Harden later had his own messy exit from the 76ers, eventually landing with the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade in October.

After moving on from Rivers, Philadelphia hired Nick Nurse after he was fired from the Toronto Raptors in April. The 76ers are off to a 13-7 start, sitting at 4th in the Eastern Conference.